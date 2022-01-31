.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Japan’s Kowa says ivermectin effective against omicron in phase III trial

  • Font
An illustration picture taken in London on December 2, 2021 shows four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant, and an illustration of the virus. (AFP)
An illustration picture taken in London on December 2, 2021 shows four syringes and a screen displaying the word ‘omicron,’ the name of the new COVID-19 variant, and an illustration of the virus. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Japan’s Kowa says ivermectin effective against omicron in phase III trial

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Japanese trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd said on Monday anti-parasite drug ivermectin has been found effective for treating the omicron variant of COVID-19 in a Phase III trial.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The trial found ivermectin has “an antiviral effect” against the variant, Kowa said without providing further details. The firm has been working with Kitasato University, a medical university in Tokyo.

Clinical trials evaluating the drug, which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, are ongoing but promotion of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy.

The drug is not approved for treatment of COVID-19 in Japan and the US Federal Drug Administration has repeatedly warned against its use.

Read more:

Russia sees over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time

Canada truckers head for Ottawa to protest vaccine mandate

COVID-19 cases plateauing in parts of India but omicron still surges


Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More