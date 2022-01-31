.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia records 4,211 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

General view of Riyadh city, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 4,211 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 687,264 cases and 8,940 deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, there were also 5,162 recoveries, bringing the total number to 640,353.

Authorities in the Kingdom have now administered a total of 57,071,116 vaccine doses to the country’s population of around 35 million.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first omicron case in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African country.

Case numbers soared in January as the omicron variant spread worldwide, reaching an all-time-high of 5,928 on January 19.

