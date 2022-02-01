.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Italy reports 133,142 coronavirus cases, 427 deaths

  • Font
Health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre in Naples, Italy, January 8, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Naples, Italy on January 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Italy reports 133,142 coronavirus cases, 427 deaths

Reuters, Milan

Published: Updated:

Italy reported 133,142 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 57,715 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 427 from 349.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Italy has registered 146,925 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,873 on Tuesday, down from 19,913 a day earlier.

There were 107 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 112 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 1,549 from a previous 1,584.

Some 1.25 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 478,314, the health ministry said.

Read more:

WHO warns ‘premature’ to declare victory over COVID-19

Japan’s Kowa says ivermectin effective against omicron in phase III trial

COVID-19 cases plateauing in parts of India but omicron still surges


Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More