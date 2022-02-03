Saudi Arabia records 3,852 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,852 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 699,069 COVID-19 cases and 8,947 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours there were also 4,368 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 653,972.

The Kingdom has now administered 57,843,209 vaccine doses to its population of around 35 million, the health ministry said.

A booster shot has been required to attain the ‘immune’ status in the country’s contact-tracing "Tawakkalna" app since Tuesday, for those over 18 who had their second vaccine dose more than eight months ago.

An ‘immune’ status is required to enter certain public places, use public transport, and enter government buildings in the country.

