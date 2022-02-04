UAE lifts travel ban to 12 African countries for vaccinated citizens: WAM

.
An airplane on the tarmac at the Dubai International Airport. (File Photo: Supplied)
An airplane on the tarmac at the Dubai International Airport. (File Photo: Supplied)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates announced that it will lift a travel ban to 12 African countries for citizens who are fully vaccinated, state news agency WAM said on Friday.

The countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Fully vaccinated citizens who had booster doses will be allowed to travel starting from Feb. 6.

The move also allows medically exempted unvaccinated persons and "humanitarian cases" to travel, according to WAM.

Read more: UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from January 10

