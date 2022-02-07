.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

  • Font
People stand near the Opera House in Sydney on August 14, 2021, as Australia's biggest city announced tighter Covid restrictions including heavier fines and tighter policing to contain a Delta outbreak. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)
People stand near the Opera House in Sydney on August 14, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

AFP

Published: Updated:

Australia will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated tourists from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday, ending some of the world’s strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia,” Morrison said after a meeting of the national security cabinet.

“If you’re double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia.”

Australia’s borders slammed shut in March 2020 to protect the island continent against a surging pandemic.

For most of the time since then, Australians have been barred from leaving and only a handful of visitors have been granted exemptions to enter.

The rules have split families, hammered the country’s large tourist industry and prompted sometimes acrimonious debates about Australia’s status as a modern, open and outward-looking nation.

Little-by-little, rules have been relaxed for Australians, long-term residents and students.

The latest decision will see almost all remaining caps lifted.

It comes after the country’s long-standing “COVID-zero” policy was abandoned and the once stellar track-and-trace system collapsed under a wave of omicron cases.

Read more:

Djokovic arrives in Dubai after deportation from Australia

Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated

‘Freedom Day’: Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More