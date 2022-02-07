Immunity reaches peak in two weeks after third COVID-19 vaccine dose: Saudi official
Immunity against COVID- 19 starts days after taking the third dose and reaches its peak after two weeks, Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Health and official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammed al-Abdulaali said on Sunday.
During a press conference, he detailed that the number of vaccine doses given in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had reached more than 58 million shots, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The total number of people immunized with two doses exceeded 23.7 million, he said, “noting that the effect of vaccines in protecting the society is clear and contributed to lowering the proportion of critical cases,” according to SPA.
Health measures have led to the current decrease witnessed in the Kingdom, where the number of cases is on a downtrend trend after having fluctuated recently. Al- Abdulaali described this as a positive indicator.
Meanwhile, critical cases have all been diagnosed as stable, and their rate was as they expected a week ago, he said.
Al-Abdulaali also stressed that the world is witnessing the highest rates of COVID-19 cases at the daily and weekly levels, noting that “curves are witnessing a remarkable decrease after reaching the peak over the last two weeks,” according to SPA.
