.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

COVID-19 infections, deaths on the rise in Middle East: WHO

  • Font
A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of a world map and the words CoronaVirus Disease (Covid-19) on display in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. (Reuters)
A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of a world in this illustration taken on March 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 infections, deaths on the rise in Middle East: WHO

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

Middle Eastern countries have seen a rise in coronavirus infections in the last six weeks because of low vaccination rates, officials at the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office said on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Reported COVID-19 cases rose to a daily average of 110,000 in the past six weeks, while average daily deaths rose to 345 in the last three weeks, WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said on Wednesday.

More than 35 percent of the region’s population is fully vaccinated. But one quarter of the countries have not yet reached 10 percent vaccination coverage, said Rana Hajjeh, director of program management.

The WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean region comprises the Middle East, Egypt, Somalia, Sudan, Djibouti and Afghanistan, among others.

Read more:

COVID-19 cases surpass 400 million as omicron grips world

India’s PM Modi defends handling of COVID-19 pandemic amid opposition protests

WHO asks richer countries to pay $16 bln for COVID-19 pandemic plan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More