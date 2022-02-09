.
A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves holds a sign at Mall of the Emirates after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to reopen, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 5, 2020. (AP)
Coronavirus

UAE to gradually lift COVID-19 related restrictions

Reuters, Dubai

The United Arab Emirates will gradually lift restrictions imposed to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of infections and hospitalizations has gone down, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Venues will be allowed to function at maximum capacity by mid-February, it said, citing the National Emergency Crisis Management Authority.

The UAE reported on Wednesday 1,538 new coronavirus infections and four deaths in the past 24 hours, according to WAM.

The total numbers of COVID-19 related cases and deaths recorded in the country are respectively 862,514 and 2,273, it said.

The UAE has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates.

