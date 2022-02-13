.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Vietnam to end COVID-19 curbs on international flights from February 15

  • Font
Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam AFP
General view of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Vietnam to end COVID-19 curbs on international flights from February 15

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Vietnam will remove its COVID-19 restrictions on international passenger flights with all markets starting February 15, with no limitation on the number of flights, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Southeast Asian country imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic to keep out COVID-19, with some initial success, but that dealt a blow to its burgeoning tourism sector which accounted for about 10 percent of gross domestic product.

“Vietnam will lift restrictions on international flights starting February 15. The frequency of flights will be restored to pre-pandemic level,” Tuoi Tre said, citing Dinh Viet Son, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

Vietnam has already informed its partners about that new policy and only China has not yet agreed to resume commercial flights with Vietnam, Son was quoted as saying.

Vietnam had already begun gradually resuming international flights with 15 markets from the beginning of this year while easing quarantine requirements, with vaccinated passengers now needing only three days of self-isolation.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded nearly 2.5 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and around 39,000 deaths. Nearly 98 percent of its 98 million people have received at least two vaccine doses, official data showed.

Read more:

Cheaper COVID-19 pill to be available to 105 developing countries after massive deal

Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries

UAE and four other countries take seats on UN Security Council

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More