Kuwait lifts many COVID-19 restrictions, allows travel abroad

People queue as they wait their turn to receive a dose of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the make-shift vaccination centre at the Kuwait International Fairground in the Mishref suburb south of Kuwait City on March 21, 2021. (AFP)
People queue as they wait their turn to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Kuwait on March 21, 2021. (AFP)
Kuwait lifts many COVID-19 restrictions, allows travel abroad

Reuters, Kuwait

Published: Updated:

Kuwait’s cabinet has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions including a ban on foreign travel, a move that will also apply to those who are not vaccinated, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah said on Monday.

The unvaccinated will still have to get a PCR test 72 hours before boarding a flight to the Gulf state and quarantine for seven days after arrival, while those who are vaccinated would not be required to do so.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Some of the restrictions lifted from next week would include allowing the unvaccinated to enter shopping malls, as well as cinemas, theatres and banquet halls if they present a negative PCR test.

