Kuwait lifts many COVID-19 restrictions, allows travel abroad
Kuwait’s cabinet has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions including a ban on foreign travel, a move that will also apply to those who are not vaccinated, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah said on Monday.
The unvaccinated will still have to get a PCR test 72 hours before boarding a flight to the Gulf state and quarantine for seven days after arrival, while those who are vaccinated would not be required to do so.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
Some of the restrictions lifted from next week would include allowing the unvaccinated to enter shopping malls, as well as cinemas, theatres and banquet halls if they present a negative PCR test.
Read more:
UAE cinemas to operate at full capacity starting February 15
Norway to end most pandemic restrictions
Australia, New Zealand COVID-19 vaccine mandate protests gain in numbers
-
UAE cinemas to operate at full capacity starting February 15Cinemas across the UAE will operate at maximum capacity from February 15, the Ministry of Culture and Youth’s media regulatory office announced on ... Coronavirus
-
Norway to end most pandemic restrictionsNorway will scrap nearly all its remaining COVID-19 lockdown measures as high levels of coronavirus infections are unlikely to jeopardize health ... World News
-
Australia, New Zealand COVID-19 vaccine mandate protests gain in numbersDays-long rallies against COVID-19 vaccination mandates picked up in numbers in New Zealand and Australia on Saturday, with protesters blocking roads ... Coronavirus