UAE daily COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000, lowest count since start of 2022
The UAE has reported 930 new COVID-19 cases and one-virus related death in the last 24 hours, marking the lowest count of COVID-19 infections since the beginning of 2022, state news agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, a total of 870,358 COVID-19 cases and 2,288 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
In the last 24 hours there were also 2,689 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 806,286.
The UAE has gradually lifted COVID-19 restrictions to reach full capacity at venues by February 15.
The National Emergency Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA), however, said it would be up to each emirate to determine the maximum capacity and ease or tighten precautionary measures as it deems fit.
