Saudi Arabia records 1,793 COVID-19 cases and two deaths as infections continue fall

Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 figures continue their downward trend, with 1,793 new cases and two virus-related deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Case numbers reached a pandemic high on January 19 when 5,928 were recorded. Since then, numbers have steadily dropped.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first case of omicron in early December, and case numbers spiked in the following weeks.

A total of 734,489 COVID-19 cases and 8,977 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours there were also 3,207 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 702,049.

Saudi Arabia continues to roll out its vaccination program. A total of 59,843,788 vaccine doses have now been administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

