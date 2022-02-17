.
Jordan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on international visitors

Medical staff members wearing protective gear work at a section for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside a hospital in Amman, Jordan March 23, 2021. Picture taken March 23, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Medical staff members wearing protective gear work at a section for patients suffering from COVID-19 inside a hospital in Amman, Jordan on March 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

The Associated Press, Amman

Jordan on Thursday said it was easing coronavirus-related restrictions on foreign visitors, taking a key step toward reviving its critical tourism industry.

Jordan’s Tourism Board said that as of March 1, visitors would no longer be required to take a PCR test before entering the country or take another PCR test upon arrival at airports and other entry points.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Visitors will still have to sign a pledge to get tested if they feel coronavirus symptoms and agree to self-isolate if they contract COVID-19.

“We hope the relaxing of previous restrictions will help once again the recovery of tourism to the kingdom and ease access for travelers planning their trips to Jordan,” said Abed Al-Razzaq Arabiyat, the Tourism Board’s managing director.

Jordan’s struggling economy relies heavily on international tourism and has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Countries around the world have been lifting coronavirus restrictions as a wave of the highly contagious omicron variant recedes.

