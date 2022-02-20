Britain’s Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The queen has today tested positive for COVID,” the Palace said. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”
“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the Palace said.
Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, earlier this month pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said he had met the queen just days before.
The health of the queen, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest.
Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive.
Read more:
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on the throne
UK’s Prince William to visit UAE next month
Britain’s Prince William in the UAE for first official visit
-
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on the throneBritain's Queen Elizabeth kicked off celebrations for the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne by inviting local community groups on ... World News
-
UK’s Prince William to visit UAE next monthBritain has been looking to the Gulf countries for trade deals as part of its post-Brexit strategy to build new ties around the world. Gulf
-
Britain’s Prince William in the UAE for first official visitBritain’s Prince William arrived in the United Arab Emirates on his first-ever official trip where he visited a wildlife sanctuary ahead of an ... Gulf