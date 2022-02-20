Italy recommends fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised
Italy's health ministry has recommended that people with a severely compromised immune system receive a fourth mRNA vaccine shot against COVID-19, provided that at least 120 days have passed from their previous booster, it said on Sunday.
The special commissioner appointed by the government for theCOVID-19 emergency will set the date for the recommendation to come into force based on the needs of the vaccine campaign, the ministry said.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The ministry added that the decision reflects the still highcirculation of the virus and the effectiveness that booster shots had shown in preventing COVID-related deaths and, more generally, symptoms that would require hospitalization.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Italy has registered 152,848 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe
behind Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.4 million cases to date.
Read more: UK to scrap all remaining COVID-19 restrictions next week in ‘risky move’
-
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham ... Coronavirus
-
UK to scrap all remaining COVID-19 restrictions next week in ‘risky move’The British government confirmed on Saturday that people with COVID-19 won’t be legally required to self-isolate starting next week, as part of a plan ... Coronavirus
-
Hong Kong in ‘all-out combat’ to contain COVID-19 outbreak with China supportHong Kong is in “all-out combat” to contain a surge in coronavirus cases, the city’s number two official said on Sunday, with the ramping up of ... Coronavirus
-
Jordan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on international visitorsJordan on Thursday said it was easing coronavirus-related restrictions on foreign visitors, taking a key step toward reviving its critical tourism ... Coronavirus
-
EU drug regulators to discuss Merck COVID-19 antiviral pill next weekEuropean Union drug regulators said they will discuss Merck & Co.’s antiviral pill next week amid a report that the drug faces potential rejection.A ... Coronavirus
-
Israel to scrap COVID-19 passport system as omicron wanesIsrael’s prime minister says the country’s coronavirus vaccination “green pass” system will be suspended as new daily cases of COVID-19 continue to ... Coronavirus
-
Lower testing rates likely reason for falling COVID-19 case reports: WHOA drop in COVID-19 testing rates is likely contributing to a decline in reported cases even as deaths are rising, the World Health Organization’s ... Coronavirus
-
Britain’s vaccine officials advise 5- to 11-year-olds to get COVID-19 shotsBritain’s vaccine officials on Wednesday advised that all children aged 5-11 should be offered COVID-19 shots, paving the way for a wider rollout of ... Coronavirus
-
Swiss government to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictionsSwitzerland will lift almost all its coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the government said on Wednesday, as fears waned that a spike in infections ... World News
-
Europe heads back to normal as Germany joins end of COVID-19 restrictionsEurope looks to be leaving the pandemic behind with Germany poised to join other countries in unwinding restrictions that have disrupted life in the ... Coronavirus