Italy recommends fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

Italy's health ministry has recommended that people with a severely compromised immune system receive a fourth mRNA vaccine shot against COVID-19, provided that at least 120 days have passed from their previous booster, it said on Sunday.



The special commissioner appointed by the government for theCOVID-19 emergency will set the date for the recommendation to come into force based on the needs of the vaccine campaign, the ministry said.



The ministry added that the decision reflects the still highcirculation of the virus and the effectiveness that booster shots had shown in preventing COVID-related deaths and, more generally, symptoms that would require hospitalization.

Italy has registered 152,848 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe

behind Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.4 million cases to date.

