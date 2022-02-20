UK to scrap all remaining COVID-19 restrictions next week in ‘risky move’
The British government confirmed on Saturday that people with COVID-19 won’t be legally required to self-isolate starting next week, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ending all of the legal restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the virus will let people in the UK “protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.”
But some of the government’s scientific advisers said it was a risky move that could bring a surge in infections and weaken the country’s defenses against more virulent future strains.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Johnson’s Conservative government lifted most virus restrictions in January, scrapping vaccine passports for venues and ending mask mandates in most settings apart from hospitals in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also have opened up, although more slowly.
A combination of high vaccination rates in the UK and the milder omicron variant means easing restrictions didn’t lead to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths. Both are falling, though the UK still has Europe’s highest coronavirus toll after Russia, with more than 160,000 recorded deaths.
In Britain, 85 percent of people age 12 and up have had two vaccine doses and almost two-thirds have had a third booster shot.
Now the Conservative government says it will remove “all remaining domestic COVID regulations that restrict public freedoms” as part of a “move away from government intervention to personal responsibility.”
The legal requirement to isolate for at least five days after a positive COVID-19 test will be replaced with advisory measures, and the coronavirus will be treated more like the flu as it becomes endemic.
The new plan foresees vaccines and treatments keeping the virus in check, though the government said “surveillance systems and contingency measures will be retained” if needed.
“COVID will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms,” said Johnson, who is expected to announce details of the plan Monday in Parliament.
“We’ve built up strong protections against this virus over the past two years through the vaccine rollouts, tests, new treatments, and the best scientific understanding of what this virus can do,” he said.
The announcement will please many Conservative Party lawmakers, who argue that the restrictions were inefficient and disproportionate. It could also shore up Johnson’s position among party lawmakers, who have been mulling an attempt to oust him over scandals including lockdown-breaching government parties during the pandemic.
But scientists stressed that much remains unknown about the virus, and future variants that may be more severe than the currently dominant omicron strain.
The New and Emerging Virus Threats Advisory Group, which advises the government, said last week that the idea viruses become progressively milder “is a common misconception.” It said the milder illness associated with omicron “is likely a chance event” and future variants could be more severe or evade current vaccines.
Epidemic modelers who advise the government also warned that “a sudden change, such as an end to testing and isolation, has the scope to lead to a return to rapid epidemic growth” if people throw caution to the wind.
Scientists also cautioned against scrapping free rapid coronavirus tests, which have been distributed by the millions during the pandemic. Health officials say the mass testing has played an important role in slowing the spread of the virus.
Scientists are also concerned the government might end the Infection Survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics, which is considered invaluable because it tests people whether or not they have symptoms.
“This is not the time to take risks,” said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, an umbrella group for state-funded health authorities in Britain. “We need to operate in an evidence-based and incremental way.”
Read more:
WHO: New COVID-19 cases drop by 19 percent globally, deaths stable
Europe heads back to normal as Germany joins end of COVID-19 restrictions
Lower testing rates likely reason for falling COVID-19 case reports: WHO
-
Coronavirus: Positive COVID-19 test rates top 25 pct in some US Midwest statesThe number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is topping 25 percent in several states in the US Midwest as cases and hospitalization also ... Coronavirus
-
Coronavirus: Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in central LondonThousands gathered Saturday at London’s Trafalgar Square to protest lockdowns and social distancing rules imposed to slow the spread of ... Coronavirus
-
Coronavirus: Madrid needs tougher COVID-19 rules, says Spain’s health ministerSpain's health minister urged authorities in Madrid on Saturday to tighten restrictions in the coronavirus hotspot, warning that the capital's ... World News
-
UK to scrap foreign investor ‘golden visa’ scheme over money laundering concernsThe United Kingdom is set to scrap its golden visa scheme for investors that fast-tracks residency for wealthy investors in the UK over ... World News
-
Hong Kong in ‘all-out combat’ to contain COVID-19 outbreak with China supportHong Kong is in “all-out combat” to contain a surge in coronavirus cases, the city’s number two official said on Sunday, with the ramping up of ... Coronavirus
-
EU drug regulators to discuss Merck COVID-19 antiviral pill next weekEuropean Union drug regulators said they will discuss Merck & Co.’s antiviral pill next week amid a report that the drug faces potential rejection.A ... Coronavirus
-
Lower testing rates likely reason for falling COVID-19 case reports: WHOA drop in COVID-19 testing rates is likely contributing to a decline in reported cases even as deaths are rising, the World Health Organization’s ... Coronavirus
-
Britain’s vaccine officials advise 5- to 11-year-olds to get COVID-19 shotsBritain’s vaccine officials on Wednesday advised that all children aged 5-11 should be offered COVID-19 shots, paving the way for a wider rollout of ... Coronavirus
-
Europe heads back to normal as Germany joins end of COVID-19 restrictionsEurope looks to be leaving the pandemic behind with Germany poised to join other countries in unwinding restrictions that have disrupted life in the ... Coronavirus
-
WHO: New COVID-19 cases drop by 19 percent globally, deaths stableThe number of new coronavirus cases globally fell by 19 percent in the last week while the number of deaths remained stable, according to the World ... Coronavirus