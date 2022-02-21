.
Jordan’s prime minister contracts COVID-19: Report

A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on October 12, 2020, shows Bisher al-Khasawneh being sworn in as the new PM of Jordan, in the capital Amman. (AFP/Yousef Allan/Jordanian Royal Palace.)
A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on October 12, 2020, shows Bisher al-Khasawneh being sworn in as the new PM of Jordan, in the capital Amman. (AFP)

Reuters

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh has contracted COVID-19 during an official visit to Egypt, the state news agency Petra quoted the information minister as saying on Monday.

COVID-19 tests after a meeting between Khasawneh and his Egyptian counterpart proved positive and all other official meetings were cancelled, including a planned meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the minister added.

The prime minister will isolate at home after returning to Jordan, the report said.

