Saudi Arabia allows vaccinated children under age 7 to enter Two Holy Mosques

Saudi Arabia will now allow children under the age of seven to enter the Two Holy Mosques so long as they are vaccinated against COVID-19, the country’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Friday.

With children under the age of seven being allowed to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the Ministry advised that anyone within Saudi Arabia wishing to perform Umrah will need to obtain a permit from the “Tawakkalna” or “Eatmarna” apps.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Their health status on the apps must show up as “immune,” and their data must be updated through the “Absher” system.

The decision comes as the Kingdom continues to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11.

Rules for Umrah pilgrims

The Ministry also outlined the rules for attending Umrah amid COVID-19 at the beginning of February.

All Umrah pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia will need to present a negative antigen or PCR test result received within 48 hours of their time of departure. This is a mandatory requirement regardless of their “immune” status.

Umrah and Hajj have been affected since the pandemic’s onset, with the Kingdom limiting Hajj pilgrims to just 60,000 residents and nationals last year.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia requires Umrah pilgrims to have PCR test within 48 hours of arrival

Saudi Arabia reports 537 new COVID-19 infections, one death in 24 hours

Saudi sovereign fund PIF opens London, NY and Hong Kong offices