Saudi Arabia records 653 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 653 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.



A total of 745,027 COVID-19 cases and 8,998 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.



In the past 24 hours there were also 1,081 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 723,549.



Saudi Arabia continues to roll out its vaccination program. A total of 60,990,946 vaccine doses have now been administered since the beginning of the pandemic.



On February 19, for the first time since January 1, 2022, daily reported coronavirus infections dropped below 1,000.



Case numbers reached a pandemic high on January 19 when 5,928 were recorded. Since then, numbers have steadily dropped.



Saudi Arabia recorded its first case of omicron in early December, and case numbers spiked in the following weeks.



