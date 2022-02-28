Saudi Arabia records 653 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours
Saudi Arabia has recorded 653 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.
A total of 745,027 COVID-19 cases and 8,998 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the past 24 hours there were also 1,081 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 723,549.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Saudi Arabia continues to roll out its vaccination program. A total of 60,990,946 vaccine doses have now been administered since the beginning of the pandemic.
On February 19, for the first time since January 1, 2022, daily reported coronavirus infections dropped below 1,000.
Case numbers reached a pandemic high on January 19 when 5,928 were recorded. Since then, numbers have steadily dropped.
Saudi Arabia recorded its first case of omicron in early December, and case numbers spiked in the following weeks.
Read more:
Virus-hit Hong Kong considering lockdown: Health chief
Saudi Arabia allows vaccinated children under age 7 to enter Two Holy Mosques
Explainer: What are the UAE’s updated COVID-19 rules, protocols?
-
Virus-hit Hong Kong considering lockdown: Health chiefHong Kong may impose a China-style hard lockdown that confines people to their homes, authorities signaled Monday, with the city’s zero-COVID-19 ... Coronavirus
-
Saudi Arabia allows vaccinated children under age 7 to enter Two Holy MosquesSaudi Arabia will now allow children under the age of seven to enter the Two Holy Mosques so long as they are vaccinated against COVID-19, the ... Coronavirus
-
Explainer: What are the UAE’s updated COVID-19 rules, protocols?The United Arab Emirates has relaxed it’s COVID-19 rules, altering some long-standing directives regarding masks, travel, quarantine, and PCR testing ... Coronavirus