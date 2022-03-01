Bahrain approves Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Bahrain has granted emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by France’s Valneva, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Valneva expects to deliver the first shipments of its VLA2001 vaccine to the kingdom at the end of March, after it signed an advance purchase deal for one million doses in December last year.

“As the only dual-adjuvanted, inactivated COVID-19 vaccine approved in Bahrain, VLA2001 will provide a differentiated vaccine option to the Bahraini population and medical community,” said CEO Thomas Lingelbach.

Late last month, the company had said it expected to start shipments of its vaccine in Europe soon after it is recommended for conditional approval at the end of March, as it received a list of questions in an initial regulatory assessment.

