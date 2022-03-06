Immunization rate in Saudi Arabia reaches 99 pct among those aged above 12
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahad al-Jalajel said that the immunization rates against coronavirus in the Kingdom have reached 99 percent among those aged above 12 years, according to a report in Saudi Gazette.
The Minister said that lifting COVID-19 related precautionary measures and preventive protocols is clear evidence of the successes scored by the Kingdom one after another in eradicating coronavirus and thus bringing life back to normal.
Saudi Arabia has dropped most of its COVID-19 restrictions including an outdoor mask mandate, according to the Ministry of Interior quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
“The enhanced health awareness among the community members has greatly contributed to addressing the pandemic,” al-Jalajel added.
The minister stressed that the Saudi leadership spared no efforts in fulfilling its commitment to protect citizens and residents in the Kingdom.
