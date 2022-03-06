Saudi Arabia drops most COVID-19 restrictions

Saudi Arabia has dropped most of its COVID-19 restrictions including an outdoor mask mandate, according to the Ministry of Interior quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Social distancing is also no longer required in any areas including the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

People in Saudi Arabia are still required to wear masks in indoor places, according to SPA.

The Kingdom has also dropped the requirement for travelers to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test on arrival.

People entering the country no longer have to quarantine, although health insurance is still required.

A flight ban on travelers from several countries has also been lifted.

These include: South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan.

The easing of restrictions comes as daily COVID-19 case numbers continues to fall after a spike in mid-January.

On January 19 daily case numbers in Saudi Arabia reached an all-time-high of 5,928 as the omicron variant spread worldwide.

Case numbers fell in the following weeks, and the country recorded 283 on Saturday.

The Ministry of Interior credited the dropping of COVID-19 rules to high rates of immunity and inoculation.

Enough COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered to inoculate 87 percent of the population with two doses, according to Reuters.

An ‘immune’ Tawakkalna contact-tracing app status is still required to enter public places and use public transportation.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia citizens returning from Ukraine exempted from taking PCR test: GACA

EXPO 2020 Dubai scraps mask mandate in outdoor spaces

Saudi Arabia records 653 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours