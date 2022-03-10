Saudi Arabia drops COVID-19 rules: Updated rules on visiting Two Holy Mosques

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Thursday further explained the new rules announced for visiting the Two Holy Mosques after the Kingdom dropped many coronavirus preventative measures.



A verification of a person’s vaccination status is no longer required for entry, according to a statement released on the ministry’s Twitter page.





It also clarified that following the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions in the Kingdom, a permit is no longer required for visiting the Grand Mosque, adding, however, a permit is still required for those who want to perform umrah and pray in the Holy Rawdah, the chambers where Prophet Mohammed was buried.



The ministry said that although social distancing measures have been dropped in the Two Holy Mosques, wearing facemasks is still required.



It added that worshippers who want to perform umrah and who come from abroad are no longer required to register their immunization information to attain a permit.



The ministry noted that the relevant health authorities continuously assess these measures according to the local epidemiological situation.



The Kingdom dropped most COVID-19 restrictions, including the requirement for travelers to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test on arrival to the country, on Sunday.

