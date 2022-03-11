Travel to 15 countries from Saudi Arabia remains suspended due to COVID-19
Saudi Arabia’s General Department of Passports clarified on Wednesday that travel to 15 countries remains suspended due to COVID-19 despite lifting most COVID-19 restrictions in the Kingdom earlier in March.
Traveling to Lebanon, Turkey, Yemen, Syria, India, Indonesia, Iran, Armenia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Belarus, Vietnam, Somalia, Afghanistan and Venezuela remain suspended due to the pandemic, the department said on its Twitter page.
The Kingdom dropped most COVID-19 restrictions, including the requirement for travelers to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test on arrival to the country, on Sunday.
People entering the country no longer have to quarantine, although health insurance is still required.
A travel ban on travelers from several countries, like Angola, Malawi and Ethiopia, has also been lifted.
The easing of restrictions comes as daily COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall after a spike in mid-January.
