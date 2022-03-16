Vietnam ends COVID-19 quarantine for international travelers in bid to boost tourism
Vietnam announced an end to quarantine for international travelers on Wednesday, as it seeks to restart its tourism industry after two years of strict COVID-19 restrictions.
The only virus requirement for visitors will be a negative COVID-19 test, the country’s ministry of health said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The communist state’s tourism sector was worth up to $32 billion a year before the pandemic, but it ground to a standstill during the pandemic as the government restricted travel.
Virus curbs have slowly been eased in recent months, with visitors trickling back in since November to play golf at resorts, under a bubble arrangement.
Vietnam also announced the resumption of 15 days’ visa-free travel for citizens from 13 countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Britain, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus.
The country, which has a population of 97 million, is still reporting nearly 200,000 new COVID-19 cases a day as the omicron variant sweeps through.
But the health ministry says the situation “remains under control” with hospitalization and death rates staying low.
Officials attribute that to the high vaccination rate, with 98 percent of adults fully inoculated according to the health ministry.
The country is making efforts to roll out booster jabs to the population while preparing to vaccinate children and young teenagers.
Read more: New Zealand to reopen borders sooner than planned after years of COVID-19 isolation
-
South Korea hits record 400,000 plus COVID-19 cases amid omicron waveSouth Korea reported more than 400,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, a new record, as the country continues to ease restrictions despite the ... Coronavirus
-
Ramadan 2022: UAE’s new COVID-19 rules for Iftar tentsHealth authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced the new COVID-19 safety rules and procedures for Ramadan tents for the upcoming holy ... Coronavirus
-
New Zealand to reopen borders sooner than planned after years of COVID-19 isolationNew Zealand is bringing forward the opening of its international borders to some travellers after more than two years of COVID-19 isolation, with ... Coronavirus
-
COVID-19 pandemic no longer key priority for private healthcare companiesThe United Arab Emirates must “learn to live with COVID-19” and the pandemic response is no longer a key priority for businesses such as the country’s ... Coronavirus
-
China reports more local COVID-19 cases this year than in whole of 2021China has reported more local symptomatic COVID-19 cases so far this year than it recorded in all of 2021, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant ... Coronavirus
-
China’s COVID-19 lockdowns could threaten half of economy, affect growth prospectsWidespread lockdowns in China akin to the measures just taken in the southern technology hub of Shenzhen could affect half of the country’s gross ... Coronavirus
-
France to launch fourth COVID-19 shot for over-80s: PM CastexFrance is to start offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccination shot to people over 80 years old who had their previous booster dose more than three months ... Coronavirus