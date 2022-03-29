.
German health minister wants EU to recommend fourth COVID shot for those aged over 60

Germany's new Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks during the handover ceremony in Berlin, Germany, December 8, 2021. (Reuters)
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. (File photo: Reuters)
German health minister wants EU to recommend fourth COVID shot for those aged over 60

Reuters, Berlin

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he will propose that the European Union recommend a fourth COVID-19 shot for people over the age of 60 years at a meeting of health ministers in Brussels.

Pointing to data from Israel, he said a recommendation was “urgently necessary” to reduce risk of death from an infection.

Lauterbach added on Tuesday that he expects a vaccine adapted to new variants to become available only in autumn.

September is the target month, he said on Tuesday, but development has been delayed and he warned that is too late.

