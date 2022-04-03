.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China’s Sinopharm says second-generation COVID-19 vaccine approved for trial

  • Font
A nurse holds a vial of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A nurse holds a vial of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

China’s Sinopharm says second-generation COVID-19 vaccine approved for trial

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. said its second-generation recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine has received approval from Beijing for clinical trials.

Better known as Sinopharm, the state-owned enterprise’s vaccine-developing unit, China National Biotec Group, announced the news on its WeChat account on Sunday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The improved vaccine has already been approved by the United Arab Emirates as a booster shot and enhances immune response to the coronavirus, the company said in December.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

China is currently grappling with its worst infection outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, reporting more than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan arrived in the country’s virus hotspot of Shanghai to oversee prevention efforts, as she ordered officials to curtail the outbreak “as soon as possible, according to Xinhua.

Cases in the financial hub exceeded 8,000 on Saturday including 7,788 asymptomatic infections.

Shanghai will start a new round of mass testing on Monday, authorities said.

Read more:

Shanghai separates COVID-positive children from parents in virus fight

China continues ‘severe and complex’ fight against COVID-19

WHO suspends procurement, supply of Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine citing deficiencies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More