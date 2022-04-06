.
Current COVID-19 vaccines not ‘well-matched’ against BA.2: FDA

An illustration picture taken in London on December 2, 2021 shows four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant, and an illustration of the virus. (AFP)
An illustration picture taken in London on December 2, 2021 shows four syringes and a screen displaying the word ‘omicron,’ the name of the new COVID-19 variant, and an illustration of the virus. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Current COVID-19 vaccines not ‘well-matched’ against BA.2: FDA

Reuters

Current COVID-19 vaccines are not well-matched against the BA.2 sub-variant of omicron, the US Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday, as its panel of outside experts meets to discuss changes to future booster doses.

The FDA, however, said booster shots protect against serious outcomes of COVID-19, compared with the two preliminary doses.

US health officials in late March authorized a second booster dose of Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines for people aged 50 and older, citing data showing waning immunity and risks posed by omicron variants of the virus.

“This discussion today is a much larger discussion – it’s a discussion for what do we do about the entire population, and what do we do when we think the virus has evolved further,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

A fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine lowered rates of COVID-19 among the elderly but the protection against infection appeared short-lived, a large study from Israel found on Tuesday.

