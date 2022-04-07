Emirates and Etihad see airline industry recovery next year

Middle Eastern carriers Emirates and Etihad each see an industry recovery from the coronavirus pandemic happening next year, airline bosses said at an industry conference on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Emirates President Tim Clark said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would delay the projected recovery to 2019 levels of traffic until the middle of next year, adding that without war in Europe he had thought the recovery was possible by the end of this year.

Read more: Latent travel demand is ‘probably’ at its peak: Etihad CEO

Etihad Group Chief Executive Tony Douglas told the CAPA Centre for Aviation conference he expected the industry to recover to 2019 levels by “mid-to-end 2023.”

Read more:

Latent travel demand is ‘probably’ at its peak: Etihad CEO

Emirates airline chief sees return to profit next year

Emirates will continue flights to Russia until owners say not to: Company president