.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK’s Queen Elizabeth says COVID-19 left ‘one very tired and exhausted’

  • Font
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses after confering the honour of a knighthood upon 100-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore during an investiture at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on July 17, 2020. (AFP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses after confering the honour of a knighthood upon 100-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore during an investiture at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on July 17, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

UK’s Queen Elizabeth says COVID-19 left ‘one very tired and exhausted’

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth said COVID-19 had left “one very tired and exhausted” as she talked to health workers and a former patient about her own experience of “this horrible pandemic.”

Britain’s 95-year-old monarch tested positive for COVID-19 in February and was described as having had mild, cold-like symptoms. She later returned to light duties.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The queen, who is patron of the Royal London Hospital, spoke on a video call to National Health Service workers at the hospital who had helped to build and run a 155-bed unit to cope with a surge in patients needing help with their breathing.

Her conversation with staff came as she marked the official opening of the hospital's Queen Elizabeth Unit.

“It’s amazing, isn't it, what can be done, when needs be?” she said in comments released by Buckingham Palace late on Sunday.

The queen also spoke to Asef Hussain, who had been seriously ill with COVID-19 and who lost family members to the virus. “It does leave one very tired and exhausted doesn’t it, this horrible pandemic?” she said to him.

The queen asked how the patients had coped without being able to see family members. “It obviously was a very frightening experience,” she said.

Elizabeth, who turns 96 later this month, has cut back on engagements since being hospitalized for a night last October for an unspecified illness.

Read more:

Taiwan orders 700,000 units of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill as cases rise

Shanghai COVID-19 cases keep rising, food supply problems persist

Cyprus to ease COVID-19 measures as summer tourist season nears

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More