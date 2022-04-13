COVID-19: UAE updates travel protocol of unvaccinated Emirati citizens as of April 19

The UAE will update its travel protocol for unvaccinated Emirati citizens as of next Tuesday, allowing those who have not received regular or booster vaccine doses to travel, given they present a negative PCR test result, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Wednesday.

“The new update stipulates that citizens who have not received regular or booster vaccine doses can travel, provided they present a PCR test result taken within 48 hours before their departure and complete the travel forms in Al Hosn app to ensure their status turns green,” NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Taher Al-Ameri said.

He added: “We also announce an update to the travel protocol for passengers arriving in the UAE, making unvaccinated individuals aged under 16 exempt from presenting a negative PCR test result upon arrival, provided that they adhere to all relevant preventive measures.”

The spokesman noted that the UAE topped the list of countries with a population of over one million in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of rate of fully vaccinated individuals, according to an index released by Our World In Data.

“The UAE also ranked second globally in terms of the number of tests conducted per 1,000 people, fourth in terms of vaccinated individuals per 100 people, and first in recipients receiving at least one vaccine dose,” Ameri added.

The UAE ranked tenth globally in terms of the number of tests administered, and ninth in terms of lowest death rate, with the UAE recording zero COVID-19 deaths since March 8, 2022.

