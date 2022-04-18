Italy’s PM Draghi tests positive for COVID-19, scraps Africa trip
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has scrapped a visit to oil-rich Angola and the Republic of Congo after testing positive for COVID-19, his office said on Monday.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
Draghi, 74, who is “asymptomatic,” was to fly to Luanda on Wednesday and Brazzaville on Thursday for talks on switching energy supplies from Russia, it said.
He will be replaced by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and the minister in charge of ecological transition, Roberto Cingolani.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
China data to show sharp March deterioration as COVID bites, but solid Q1 growth
South Korea lifts most COVID-19 curbs as new cases dip to two-month low
Shanghai reports first COVID-19 deaths since start of lockdown
-
India’s COVID-19 cases hit month-high, with Kerala state reporting spike in deathsIndia’s tally of daily COVID-19 cases nearly doubled on Monday from the previous day to more than 2,000 for the first time in a month, government data ... Coronavirus
-
South Korea lifts most COVID-19 curbs as new cases dip to two-month lowSouth Korea lifted almost all of its COVID-19 precautions on Monday in a major step towards a return to normal life as the Omicron variant recedes and ... Coronavirus
-
Shanghai reports first COVID-19 deaths since start of lockdownShanghai on Monday said three people had died from COVID-19, the first official announcement of deaths from an outbreak which has plunged the megacity ... Coronavirus