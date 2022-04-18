.
.
.
.
Italy’s PM Draghi tests positive for COVID-19, scraps Africa trip

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during a news conference at the end of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 31, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during a news conference at the end of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 31, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP, Rome

Published: Updated:

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has scrapped a visit to oil-rich Angola and the Republic of Congo after testing positive for COVID-19, his office said on Monday.

Draghi, 74, who is “asymptomatic,” was to fly to Luanda on Wednesday and Brazzaville on Thursday for talks on switching energy supplies from Russia, it said.

He will be replaced by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and the minister in charge of ecological transition, Roberto Cingolani.

