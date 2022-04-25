British MPs slam ‘disproportionate’ UK COVID-19 travel curbs
Britain’s travel curbs on airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic were disproportionate, inconsistent and confusing and financially ravaged the sector, UK lawmakers concluded on Monday.
Parliament’s cross-party transport committee delivered the verdict in a key report into aviation during the emergency health crisis. “Government restrictions on international travel throughout the pandemic were disproportionate to the risks to public health,” the report said.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
Global aviation was decimated by coronavirus in early 2020 as authorities rushed to contain the deadly outbreak.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Britain imposed passenger testing and quarantine rules, and a ‘traffic light’ system ranking Covid risks from destination countries.
While demand for global air travel is recovering after curbs were lifted, airlines still bear the scars of the crisis that crushed demand, sparking vast financial losses and thousands of job cuts worldwide.
“The way in which the government introduced international travel restrictions during the pandemic was inconsistent, confusing industry and passengers,” the report added on Monday.
“The aviation industry... experienced severe economic difficulties due to government restrictions that were not based on scientific consensus.”
The UK faced staunch industry criticism -- particularly from British Airways, EasyJet, and Ryanair -- for keeping strict curbs in place longer than neighboring EU nations.
That included multiple changes to the traffic light system.
“As international travel restarted in the summer of 2021, the industry, its workforce and passengers were subjected to a traffic light system that was opaque, ambiguous and inconsistent,” added the report.
The government “struggled” to balance the “competing priorities” of the protecion of public health and the facilitation of air travel.
Conservative MP Huw Merriman, who chairs the committee, urged the government to learn from its mistakes.
“In the face of a global pandemic, today’s report acknowledges the difficult position faced by government,” said Merriman.
“Now that government has removed all coronavirus-related restrictions on international travel, ministers must get on with protecting the sector against future economic shocks and reassuring passengers that future restrictions will only be implemented in extreme circumstances.”
Read more: Global travel, tourism sectors to recover from COVID-19 by 2023, post 10-year growth
-
Cathay adds Hong Kong-London flights as city eases COVID-19 rulesCathay Pacific Airways Ltd. flights from London to Hong Kong -- once the carrier’s top long-haul route -- will go from as little as two a month to as ... Aviation & Transport
-
Singapore’s Changi Airport aims to be Asia’s busiest aviation hubChangi Airport was crowned the world’s best aerodrome for 15 years straight prior to COVID-19 based on its superior traveler offerings and high-tech ... Travel and Tourism
-
Radisson Hotel Group plans Asia-Pacific expansion as travel curbs ease: CEORadisson Hotel Group plans to add 150 hotels in Asia-Pacific this year as it banks on travel, tourism, and economic recovery in the region, its CEO ... Economy
-
Global travel, tourism sectors to recover from COVID-19 by 2023, post 10-year growthThe global travel and tourism sectors are projected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 and grow at a rate that will outpace global gross ... Aviation & Transport
-
US CDC lifts COVID-19 ‘Do Not Travel’ recommendations on about 90 countriesThe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had dropped its “Do Not Travel” COVID-19 recommendations for about 90 ... Coronavirus
-
Latent travel demand is ‘probably’ at its peak: Etihad CEOThe latent global demand to travel is probably at its highest level ever, Etihad Airways Group Chief Executive Tony Douglas said on Thursday as the ... Gulf