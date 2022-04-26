US Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19: White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Tuesday.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” a statement from her press secretary said.

The White House said Harris had not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

“She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative,” the White House said.

