.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

WHO chief says we are ‘increasingly blind’ on COVID-19 transmission

  • Font
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland on July 3, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

WHO chief says we are ‘increasingly blind’ on COVID-19 transmission

Reuters, Geneva, London

Published: Updated:

The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday urged countries to maintain surveillance of coronavirus infections, saying the world was “blind” to how the virus is spreading because of falling testing rates.

“As many countries reduce testing, WHO is receiving less and less information about transmission and sequencing,” Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference at the UN agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

“This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution.”Bill Rodriguez, chief executive of FIND, a global aid group working with WHO on expanding access to testing, said “testing rates have plummeted by 70 to 90 percent.”

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“We have an unprecedented ability to know what is happening. And yet today, because testing has been the first casualty of a global decision to let down our guard, we are becoming blind to what is happening with this virus,” he said.

Read more:

Thailand ends mandatory quarantine for vaccinated visitors

Beijing residents panic buy as district undergoes mass testing for COVID-19

US Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19: White House

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More