Greece lifts COVID-19 restrictions for travelers ahead of summer season
Greece lifted COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday for foreign and domestic flights, its civil aviation authority said, ahead of the summer tourism season that officials hope will see revenues bouncing back from the pandemic slump.
To fly in or out of the country, travelers were previously required to show either a vaccination certificate, a certificate saying they had recovered from coronavirus or a negative test.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
From May 1, passengers and crew will need only to wear a face mask, the civil aviation authority said.
The summer tourism season typically begins after the Greek Orthodox Easter, which was on April 24. Greece is expecting high numbers of visitors this year, with officials predicting revenues reaching 80 percent of 2019 levels. That was a record year before the pandemic brought travel to a halt.
With infections waning, restaurants and retail shops returned to 100 percent capacity on Sunday, allowing customers in without proof of vaccination but with a mask.
Greece has reported 3,323,922 cases so far and 29,153 deaths from COVID-19.
Read more:
China megacity mass-tests and cancels flights after suspected COVID-19 case
New COVID-19 omicron sub-lineages can dodge immunity, threatening new wave: Study
-
New COVID-19 omicron sub-lineages can dodge immunity, threatening new wave: StudyTwo new sub-lineages of the omicron coronavirus variant can dodge antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, but are far ... Coronavirus
-
Taiwan says will not impose COVID-19 lockdown ‘as cruelly as China’Taiwan will not act “as cruelly as China” in imposing lockdowns, its premier said Sunday, despite surging coronavirus infection numbers.The ... Coronavirus
-
Russia’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths surpasses 800,000Russia’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths has exceeded 803,000 since the start of the pandemic in April 2020, Reuters calculations based on new ... Coronavirus