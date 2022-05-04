Top US diplomat Blinken tests positive for COVID-19: State Department

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for COVID-19, the State Department said on Wednesday.

“He tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said.

Advertisement

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Blinken has not seen US President Joe Biden in person “for several days.”

Blinken and Biden both attended the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday. Several reporters that were in attendance have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Blinken was scheduled to outline the Biden administration’s policy toward China on Thursday, but this has been rescheduled.

“In accordance with the CDC guidelines and in consultation with the Department’s Bureau of Medical Services, the Secretary will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule,” Price said.