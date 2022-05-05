COVID-19 pandemic killed 13 to 17 million in 2020-21: WHO

The COVID-19 pandemic killed 13.3 to 16.6 million people in 2020 and 2021, the WHO estimated Thursday - up to triple the number of deaths attributed directly to the disease.
“New estimates from the World Health Organization show that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million),” the UN health agency said.
Developing
