COVID-19 pandemic killed 13 to 17 million in 2020-21: WHO

Small toy figures are seen in front of a Coronavirus Covid-19 and stock graph logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Small toy figures are seen in front of a Coronavirus Covid-19 and stock graph logo in this illustration taken on September 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 pandemic killed 13 to 17 million in 2020-21: WHO

AFP, Geneva

Published: Updated:

The COVID-19 pandemic killed 13.3 to 16.6 million people in 2020 and 2021, the WHO estimated Thursday - up to triple the number of deaths attributed directly to the disease.

“New estimates from the World Health Organization show that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million),” the UN health agency said.

Developing

