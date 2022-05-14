UAE pledges to donate US$60 million to support global efforts to battle COVID-19

The UAE has pledged to donate AED220 million (US$60 million) to support global efforts in battling the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future pandemics, including coronavirus variants, the Emirates news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The country’s donation will include AED 36 million (US$10 million) to facilitate easy access to COVID-19 testing kits, and AED 183 million (US$50 million) worth of aid to provide specialized medical supplies to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The pledge was made by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, during her participation in the second Global COVID-19 Summit, co-hosted by the US, Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal.

Reem Al Hashemy affirmed the UAE’s continued commitment and ongoing support for efforts made by the international community to address any future threats of pandemics and diseases that could threaten humanity and pose a threat to the global health system, similar what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Hashemy also stressed the UAE’s relevant experience, starting with planning and early testing, but also Al to ensure the readiness of local healthcare systems by supplying them with advanced technologies, effective communication and group examination programs, all of which are important to reduce the impact of the pandemic.

Al Hashemy added that the UAE had shared the results of its genetic research on COVID-19 variants with the international community upon the directives of its leadership, which underscored the importance of continuing to coordinate efforts to enhance the values of human solidarity with everyone in need of support.

"The UAE has harnessed its logistical capacities to provide 136 countries with the necessary medical supplies to address the pandemic,” she said. “The nation has fully supported the establishment of field hospitals in nine countries, in addition to the COVAX initiative with a donation of US$50 million, to support the provision of vaccines to developing countries in an effective and accessible manner.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al Hashemy explained that the UAE, as a current member of the United Nations Security Council, will fulfil its pledge to increase its contributions to international cooperation and global health, by producing and supplying medicines and essential medical requirements, as part of its plans for early intervention to address potential regional and international challenges and obstacles.

Read more:

Late UAE president laid to rest in Abu Dhabi cemetery

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE ‘lost its righteous son’ following Sheikh Khalifa death

‘Great loss’: Top US officials mourn UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa