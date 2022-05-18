President Biden’s daughter Ashley tests positive for COVID-19: White House

US President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said on Wednesday.

Ashley Biden, 40, was scheduled to travel to Central America with her mother, first lady Jill Biden, departing on Wednesday afternoon, but will no longer make the trip, the White House said.

Press Secretary to Jill Biden and Special Assistant to the President Michael LaRosa said that Ashley Biden is not considered a close contact to the president and first lady.

