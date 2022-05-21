Biden says US has offered N.Korea COVID-19 vaccines but ‘got no response’
US President Joe Biden said Saturday that America had offered North Korea COVID-19 vaccines but “got no response” despite a spiraling epidemic in the isolated country.
“We've offered vaccines, not only to North Korea but to China as well and we're prepared to do that immediately," he said at a press conference in Seoul.
“We've got no response,” he added.
