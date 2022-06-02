Spike in Mumbai cases pushes India’s COVID-19 infections to month high
India’s health ministry reported 3,712 new coronavirus infections for the past twenty-four hours on Thursday, the highest in nearly a month, driven up by a record number cases recorded in the financial capital, Mumbai.
The city reported 739 cases on Wednesday night, more than double the number it had recorded just two days earlier, 318.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
“Trend graph of Mumbai shows a silent wave, mild omicron variants. Protect vulnerables, keep close watch on hospitalization,” Shashank Joshi, a member of the state government task force on COVID-19 said on Twitter late on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations in Mumbai were low, and 96 per cent of the cases reported on Wednesday were asymptomatic, the city’s civic body said in its daily COVID-19 report.
“There is no rise in hospitalizations. People are quarantining themselves at home and recovering at home. There is no need to worry,” state health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters on Wednesday.
Mumbai was one of the first cities to be affected in India’s devastating second wave of the pandemic in 2021, but was lauded for its efficient tackling of the crisis.
India has recorded more than 43 million cases and 524,641 deaths since the pandemic began.
Read more:
Explainer: What to know about COVID-19 vaccines for small children
North Korea COVID-19 outbreak likely ‘getting worse’ says WHO
Estimated two million have long COVID-19 in UK: Official data
-
Japan tax official arrested over COVID-19 aid fraudA Japanese tax official was arrested over his alleged involvement in a fraud ring that recruited 200 people to steal $1.5 million of COVID-19 aid, ... Coronavirus
-
North Korea COVID-19 outbreak likely ‘getting worse’ says WHOThe World Health Organization lamented Wednesday that it had no access to data about North Korea’s COVID-19 outbreak, but assumed the crisis was ... Coronavirus
-
Estimated two million have long COVID-19 in UK: Official dataAn estimated two million people in the UK, which represents around three percent of the population, have reported experiencing so-called long COVID-19 ... Coronavirus