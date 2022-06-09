UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases rise above 1,000, highest toll of new infections in months

The UAE has reported 1,031 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday – marking the highest daily toll of new infections in four months, state news agency WAM reported Thursday.

It marks the first time that cases have surpassed the 1,000 mark since February. WAM also reported 712 recoveries and no new deaths.

To date, the UAE has recorded 913,984 cases of COVID-19, 896,448 recoveries, and 2,305 deaths.

In recent weeks both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have reported a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Cases in the Kingdom crossed the 1,000-threshold, recording 1,029 cases on Wednesday, with the most reported in the capital Riyadh at 341 new infections, according to the ministry’s website.

Cases have also been creeping up in the UAE which earlier this month announced it had achieved a 100 percent vaccination of all targeted categories.

Saudi Arabia has also made great strides in its vaccination drive, with more than 66,230,743 doses administered, marking more than 96 percent of the population dual-vaccinated, according to a Reuters estimate.

