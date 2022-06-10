UAE reports highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in four months
The UAE has recorded 1,085 new COVID-19 cases – marking the highest daily toll of new infections since February, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
It marks the second day running that cases have surpassed the 1,000 mark - a figure which has not been recorded in four months.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
WAM also reported 876 new recoveries, No new deaths have been reported.
To date, the UAE has recorded 915,068 cases of COVID-19, 897,324 recoveries, and 2,305 deaths.
In recent weeks both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have reported a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Earlier this month, the UAE earlier announced it had achieved a 100 percent vaccination of all targeted categories.
Read more:
UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases rise above 1,000, highest toll of new infections in months
-
UAE achieves 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination targetThe United Arab Emirates has achieved the goal of its National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, announcing that 100 percent of the targeted categories ... Coronavirus
-
Saudi Arabia, UAE COVID-19 cases spike as global numbers riseSaudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have both reported a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the health ministries from the neighboring ... Gulf
-
UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases rise above 1,000, highest toll of new infections in monthsThe UAE has reported 1,031 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday – marking the highest daily toll of new infections in four months, state news agency WAM ... Coronavirus