UAE reports highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in four months

An Emirati man wearing a protective mask is pictured on February 3, 2021 at the COVID -19 vaccination hall at Dubai's Financial Centre. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE has recorded 1,085 new COVID-19 cases – marking the highest daily toll of new infections since February, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

It marks the second day running that cases have surpassed the 1,000 mark - a figure which has not been recorded in four months.

WAM also reported 876 new recoveries, No new deaths have been reported.

To date, the UAE has recorded 915,068 cases of COVID-19, 897,324 recoveries, and 2,305 deaths.

In recent weeks both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have reported a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this month, the UAE earlier announced it had achieved a 100 percent vaccination of all targeted categories.

