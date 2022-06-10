UAE reports highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in four months

The UAE has recorded 1,085 new COVID-19 cases – marking the highest daily toll of new infections since February, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

It marks the second day running that cases have surpassed the 1,000 mark - a figure which has not been recorded in four months.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

WAM also reported 876 new recoveries, No new deaths have been reported.

To date, the UAE has recorded 915,068 cases of COVID-19, 897,324 recoveries, and 2,305 deaths.

In recent weeks both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have reported a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier this month, the UAE earlier announced it had achieved a 100 percent vaccination of all targeted categories.

Read more:

UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases rise above 1,000, highest toll of new infections in months