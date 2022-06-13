UAE government to hold special media briefing amid rising COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates’ government is expected to hold a special media briefing on Monday evening as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Gulf country and globally.

The special briefing, announced by the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), will take place at 5:30 p.m. (GST).

Cases have risen dramatically over the past week, with 1,248 new coronavirus infections recorded on Sunday alone, bringing the active cases to above 15,000.

In a statement on Sunday, the UAE’s health ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing across the country in order to detect cases early on and carry out the necessary treatment.

Sunday’s cases marked the UAE’s highest number of new infections since February, data from Reuters showed.

Stay tuned for the special UAE Government media briefing tomorrow, Monday June 13 at 5:30PM.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/IK1q9WTQKz — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 12, 2022

