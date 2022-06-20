Singapore urges thousands of elderly to take boosters as new COVID-19 wave looms
Singapore is expecting a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases in the next one to two months, its health minister reiterated, urging thousands of elderly to get their booster shots to avoid the risk of serious illness.
About 80,000 people aged 60 years and above had not yet taken their boosters, Ong Ye Kung said in a video posted on Facebook Monday, adding that the third shot drastically reduced the chances of needing intensive care or dying among seniors.
“You need to take your boosters. So don’t delay anymore,” Ong said.
Singapore’s week-on-week infection growth rate, a measure to track community spread of COVID-19, has stayed above 1 since June 14, according to data on the Ministry of Health’s website. But 99.7 percent of cases have had mild or no symptoms, allowing the government to continue to relax restrictions.
The city-state boasts one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, with 92 percent of its 5.5 million population inoculated against COVID-19 while 77 percent have received a booster.
