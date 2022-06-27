Pfizer says omicron-fighting COVID-19 shots prompt strong immune response 

Pfizer Inc.’s omicron-targeting vaccine and a hybrid shot that fights the original strain as well as omicron prompted strong immune responses in a study that may pave the way for next-generation COVID-19 vaccines.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

Pfizer and its vaccine partner, Germany’s BioNTech SE, said on Saturday that both of the new vaccine candidates had safety and tolerability profiles similar to the original shot.

The companies said the data will be discussed with regulators with the aim of quickly introducing a more tailored booster shot to address current and future variants.

Data from the late stage trial demonstrated that a booster dose of both omicron-modified vaccine candidates elicited a “substantially higher” immune response against omicron subvariant BA.1 as compared with the current COVID-19 vaccine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Some omicron sub-variants escaping antibodies from Sinopharm shot: Chinese study

Nose swabs still best method to test for COVID-19: Study

COVID-19 vaccine drive for world’s poorest pushes manufacturers for delivery slowdown