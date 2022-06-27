Pfizer says omicron-fighting COVID-19 shots prompt strong immune response
Pfizer Inc.’s omicron-targeting vaccine and a hybrid shot that fights the original strain as well as omicron prompted strong immune responses in a study that may pave the way for next-generation COVID-19 vaccines.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Pfizer and its vaccine partner, Germany’s BioNTech SE, said on Saturday that both of the new vaccine candidates had safety and tolerability profiles similar to the original shot.
The companies said the data will be discussed with regulators with the aim of quickly introducing a more tailored booster shot to address current and future variants.
Data from the late stage trial demonstrated that a booster dose of both omicron-modified vaccine candidates elicited a “substantially higher” immune response against omicron subvariant BA.1 as compared with the current COVID-19 vaccine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Some omicron sub-variants escaping antibodies from Sinopharm shot: Chinese study
Nose swabs still best method to test for COVID-19: Study
COVID-19 vaccine drive for world’s poorest pushes manufacturers for delivery slowdown
-
US: Pfizer COVID-19 shot appears effective for kids under fiveFederal health officials said Sunday that kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe and effective for kids under five, a key ... Coronavirus
-
Pfizer to sell all its patented drugs at non-profit price in 45 low-income countriesPfizer Inc will make all of its patented medicines including COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid and big-selling breast cancer drug Ibrance available at a not ... Healthy Living
-
Pfizer ulcerative colitis drug etrasimod leads to remission in a third of patientsNearly one third of patients with ulcerative colitis who received an experimental Pfizer Inc drug in a clinical trial were in remission after a year ... Healthy Living