People queue outside a mass vaccination center in Paris, as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, on May 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

France’s new wave of COVID-19 infections expected to peak end of July

Reuters, Paris

A new wave in France of COVID-19 infections fueled by emerging variants of the disease should peak toward end-July, the French government’s top scientific adviser Jean-Francois Delfraissy said on Thursday.

“The peak is not yet here, this peak of infections will probably be for end-July,” Delfraissy told RTL radio.

“Then the BA.5 variant will reappear, if it is not overtaken by another variant... in autumn,” he added.

France reported new 124,724 coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, against 77,967 a week ago.

The French government also recommended this week that people should start wearing face masks again in crowded areas, especially in public transport, to counter the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

