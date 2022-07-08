Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions for Lebanon: Ambassador

Saudi Arabia has dropped COVID-19 restrictions for passengers travelling from Lebanon, the Kingdom’s ambassador the Middle Eastern country announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Saudi ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari said that the Kingdom had announced that Lebanese citizens will be allowed to travel directly in Saudi Arabia without having to spend 14 days outside Lebanon before entering the country.

Lebanon reported 742 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a huge fall from a peak in February when daily cases surpassed 10,000, according to data from the World Health Organization. As of Thursday, there have been 1,119,461 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lebanon with 10,472 deaths, reported to WHO.

Saudi Arabia lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in the Kingdom in March, including the requirement for travelers to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test on arrival to the country, although travel to several countries remains suspended.

People entering the country no longer have to quarantine, although health insurance is still required.

The easing of restrictions comes as daily COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall.

On Thursday, it was revealed that zero COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tarwiyah day, the first day of Hajj, Al Arabiya reported citing the governor of Makkah and advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Khaled al-Faisal.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years ... the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has not stopped the pilgrimage,” Prince al-Faisal said at a press conference, adding that “volunteers have a high level of experience and performance in serving the pilgrims.”

